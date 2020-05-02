Flypast, Illumination & Showering Of Petals: Navy To Honour COVID-19 Warriors On May 3

The Indian Navy will honour the frontline workers involved in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday, May 3. Various aircraft of the Navy including Dornier, Sea King, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak would carry out a flypast over Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive area. This will be followed by a steam-past by seven Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC) who are involved in coastal security of Kerala and Lakshadweep along the Marine Drive at slow speed with banners thanking the coronavirus warriors. Moreover, the Naval helicopters are likely to shower petals on COVID-19 hospitals including Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and INHS Asvini in Mumbai and GMC and ESI hospitals in Goa between 10-10.30 am.

Additionally, the Naval air stations in Goa shall display human chain messages on the runways and aerial photography would be undertaken while ensuring social distancing norms. Meanwhile, about 15 ships have planned illumination and will display prominent banners saying 'India Salutes Corona Warriors'. As per reports, they will sound the ship's siren and fire green flares at 7.30 pm at Anchorage in Mumbai.

Ships in Porbandar, Karwar, Vizag, Chennai, Kochi and Port Blair are also likely to be illuminated from 7.30 pm to 11.59 pm. On Saturday, the Indian Navy released a video thanking the COVID-19 warriors. It asserted that the country would together fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 37,776 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 10,018 persons have recovered while 1223 casualties have been reported. On Friday, the Centre announced the extension of the lockdown till May 17. The new guidelines for the post-May 3 lockdown period grant more relaxations for Red zones, Orange zones and Green zones. However, educational institutions, passenger movement barring for exceptions, hospitality services, malls, gyms, shopping malls, religious places of worships, gatherings etc. shall continue to be prohibited in all the zones.

(With ANI inputs)