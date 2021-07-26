Indian Navy To Install A System To Neutralise Drones Around Naval Installations In Goa

The Indian Navy will go ahead with its plans to install technology that will neutralise drones around a radius of three kilometres from the perimeter of the naval installations in Goa. This area has been designated as a 'No Fly Zone'. The Indian Navy said in an official press release, “An area of three kilometres from the perimeter of Naval Installations in Goa is designated as 'No Fly Zone'. All individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any aerial drones within these zones for any reason.”

The Indian Navy has warned that if any operators are found violating the released guidelines, they will be charged accordingly and will be answerable under the relevant provisions of law. The Indian Navy said that it reserves the right to confiscate or dismantle any aerial drones or unnamed vehicles found flying in the prohibited area and they do not require any prior approval. The statement said, "The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or destroy any aerial drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) found flying within these areas without prior approval. Operators found violating these guidelines will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law."

The release further said, "Utilization of drones is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs as amended from time to time. Approval from the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through the Digi Sky website (www.dgca.nic.in), and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters Goa Naval Area or the concerned Naval station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation."

Goa becoming a hub for drone laws

Goa is quickly becoming the place with the strictest laws for drones. Earlier last year, the Goa Police acquired a new technology that allowed them to track the current location of illegal drones. This was an effect of the rise in the use of drones at various parties across the state. This system was acquired to increase the safety of the visiting foreign nationals, to shut down illegal unmanned vehicles, to protect the movements of VVIPS within the state.

(With ANI inputs)