As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Indian Navy under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) will be launching an Offshore Sailing Regatta from Kochi to Goa on October 24. A total of six naval sailing vessels, (INSVs) Mhadei, Tarini, Bulbul, Neelkhanth, Kadalpura and Hariyal will be taking part in the event.

Each of the six INSVs-four 40 footers ad two 56 footers, would be manned by six naval personnel drawn from three Commands of the Navy, the ANC, and IHQ MoD (Navy).

Aimed to boost spirit of adventure among Navy personnel

The race is scheduled to begin on October 24 and the vessels will be covering a total distance of 360 nautical miles between the starting point at the Naval base in Kochi to Goa. The expedition is aimed at boosting the spirit of adventure and ocean sailing for the participating crew, an official press release maintained.

Moreover, Ocean Yachts from the Yachting Association of India (YAI) affiliated civilian clubs would also be participating in the event. The expedition is being organised by HQSNC and the Indian Navy's Ocean sailing Node (OSN), located at INS Mandovi, Goa The participants have been practising for the event over the last one month and had undergone a Capsule Course too at Kochi to sharpen their skills.

Participants in the event include Capt Atool Sinha, Lt Cdr K Pednekar, Lt Cdr Payal Gupta, etc. All have secured medals in events at the National level and represent their respective commands.

Indian vessels mark feat by circumnavigating

Two 56 footers participating in this Regatta have already scripted history in the Indian Navy by competing in circumnavigation. Mhadei has also done solo circumnavigation 'Sagar Parikrama' with Capt Dilip Donde in 2010 and Cdr Abhilash Tomy in 2013. She has also taken part in the Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro races in 2011, 2014, and 2017. Tarini has also made a circumnavigation of the globe 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' in 2017 with all women officers crew. The OSN holds the Ocean Sailing yachts of the Indian Navy. The crew is selected from volunteers with adequate sea sailing experience.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Offshore race will be kick-started from Kochi by F)C-in-C (South) on October 24, 21. The flagging in ceremony of the race will be presided over by the commandant, Naval War College (NWC) at Goa on October 29, 21.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: ANI)