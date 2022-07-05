Indian Navy to showcase growing strength of country's defence manufacturing

India-based defence attaches of around 25 countries of the Indian Ocean Region have been invited by the Navy to a two-day conclave later this month to showcase the growing strength of the Indian defence industry and offer them solutions to their security requirement.

A significant number of Indian defence attaches posted in countries with whom India has strong maritime cooperation are also attending the conclave on July 18 and 19 so that they can highlight capability of India's defence manufacturing to the countries of their postings, Indian Navy officials said.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said that a roadmap for the Indian industry will be unveiled at the event so that both sides can enhance collaboration in developing various systems and equipment required by the force.

"The unclassified version of the 'Unmanned Roadmap' will be unveiled during the event. This has been made specifically for the industry and gives the complete details (including numbers) of planned inductions along with timelines so that the industry knows where to focus their R&D efforts," Ghormade said at a media briefing.

"This is something that the industry has been wanting for some time," he said.The Navy has already proposed to develop 75 new indigenous technologies to celebrate the 75th year of the country's independence. The Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) is working in collaboration with several organisations on this ambitious project.

"This endeavour is not about only a few products or even 75 products being launched. The vision of NIIO is much larger than that. We are actually trying to create an ecosystem and culture of innovation," Vice Admiral Ghormade said.

The two-day event is being organised to ensure deeper convergence among various stakeholders involved in the Indian defence manufacturing sector and highlight India's growing stature as a reliable supplier of defence equipment.

Ghormade said the Navy has always believed in the idea of 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), adding its commitment to indigenous platforms over the years have not only helped the Navy meet its own requirements, but also contributed to the national GDP in a major way.

"The decision to construct warships indigenously, to take just one example, which was taken in the 1960s has created hundreds of thousands of jobs and given a boost not only to shipbuilding but also to ancillary industry and MSMEs," he said.

"Since expertise in ship design was not available in the country in those days, the Navy not only tied up with premier academic institutes to start courses in naval architecture but also set up an in-house Directorate of Naval design," he said. "The fact that we are today designing and constructing complex warships including an aircraft carrier and nuclear submarines -- which very few countries have achieved -- bears testimony to the long term vision of the Navy," he added.

Another official said around 25 defence attaches of countries in the Indian Ocean Region have been invited to the two-day event.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)