As India marks its 76th Independence Day, Indian Navy warships are hoisting the tricolour across six continents, three oceans and six different time zones. The Indian Navy warships reached different ports on August 15 to hoist the Indian tricolour in the presence of the Indian diaspora and other top leadership and local representatives of the host country.

In efforts to participate in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's glorious Independence, commemorative visits were undertaken by Indian Navy ships to foreign ports on every continent of the globe, except Antarctica.

Tweeting a video, the Indian Navy said, "Celebrating 75 years of Independence, Indian Navy warships hoist the Tricolour across six Continents, three Oceans and six different time zones saluting the spirit of Tiranga."

Notably, INS Tabar arrived at Mombasa Port, Kenya on Sunday to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. During the visit, the ship and the crew were scheduled to participate in numerous celebrations in the city of Mombasa.

While in a first visit of an Indian Navy ship to Brazil in two decades, INS Tarkash, a guided missile frigate was docked at Pier MAUÁ in Brazil. It is scheduled to be there from August 13 to August 16 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence and the Bicentennial of Independence of Brazil in September.

On the historic 75th Independence Day, in the North American Continent at about 10,000 nautical miles away from her base port, according to the Indian Navy, the warship INS Satpura besides hoisting the Indian flag will also conduct a 75 lap “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Run” at San Diego US Navy Base.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Tricolour.

