Indian Navy's 1-Training Squadron Arrives At Kuwait Port For Bilateral Training

The First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata and Coast Guard Ship Sarathi arrived the Al-Shuwaikh port in Kuwait on Tuesday. The squadron plans to expose trainees to the military and maritime linkages of India and Kuwait.

The squadron was deployed in the Persian Gulf as part of its training deployment. Upon their arrival at the Kuwaiti port, the naval vessels were accorded a warm welcome by senior officers from Kuwait’s Navy, Border Guard and officials from India’s embassy in Kuwait besides school children.

Squadron’s deployment aims to enhancement of ties

The three-day port call by the 1-Training Squadron of the Indian Navy aims to achieve cross-ship visits, community outreach, social interactions, and professional engagements. The Squadron is based at Kochi and is a part of the Southern Naval Command which comes under the Indian Navy's Training Command.

The deployment of the squadron further aims to familiarize the trainees with the conduct of various evolutions at sea and the code of conduct at the port. Furthermore, the deployment also generates an opportunity for the trainees to be exposed to the sociopolitical, military and maritime linkages of India with friendly countries in India’s maritime neighbourhood.

India and Kuwait relations

Both countries enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history. India and Kuwait are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year. Both nations have maintained regular high-level contacts.

Kuwait stood with India during the second wave of COVID and provided relief material to India including the much-needed oxygen. Furthermore, an air/sea bridge was established between the two countries to accomplish this. Kuwait had specially sent an aircraft with 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other supplies in the form of aid for India on May 4, 2021.

Moreover, Indian Naval Ships, INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Tarkash, INS Tabar and INS Shardul carried liquid medical oxygen in ISO tanks, concentrators, oxygen cylinders and other medical supplies to India from Kuwait. Over 425 metric tons of liquid oxygen meant for medical purposes, 12,500 oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment were sent from Kuwait to India during the operation that spanned for a month and a half.