Indian Navy's 324 Air Squadron Celebrates Maiden Anniversary At INS Dega

Indian Naval Air Squadron 324 (INAS 324) marked its maiden anniversary at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The squadron, equipped with indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk III helicopters, embodies the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, according to an official statement. INAS 324's deployment has significantly bolstered maritime surveillance capabilities and reinforced coastal security along the east coast. Additionally, the inclusion of removable Medical ICUs in the helicopters enables critical medical support during emergencies. INAS 324 is responsible for conducting various missions, including maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, and providing critical medical support during emergencies.

The inclusion of ALH Mk III helicopters, which are versatile and capable of operating in diverse conditions, enables the squadron to undertake a wide-ranging array of missions. These helicopters are designed and developed indigenously, reflecting India's commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement in the defence sector. The crew of INAS 324, guided by their motto "Nidruvith Dhrud Veeryvath" - "Faithful, Tenacious, Fearless," upholds the highest standards of professionalism, dedication, and bravery in their service to the nation.

Indian Navy to extend lease of predator drones

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy is planning to extend the lease of two Predator drones that have played a crucial role in surveillance operations across the country, including the boundary with China. Inducted under emergency powers in November 2020 during the initial phase of the military standoff, these drones have flown over 12,000 hours and proved instrumental for the Indian Navy. As the current lease contract is set to expire by the end of this year, defence sources have confirmed plans to extend the lease.

The Indian Navy initially leased two older versions of the Predators along with ground control stations and other equipment. After their successful use in surveillance operations for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the decision has been made to acquire a total of 31 advanced Predator MQ-9B drones for enhanced surveillance. This significant drone deal was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States.