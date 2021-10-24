Indian Navy's 4-day First Training Squadron Visit To Sri Lanka Begins Today

The 1st Training Squadron, which includes Indian Naval Ships Sujata, Magar, Shardul, Sudarshini, Tarangini, and Coast Guard Ship Vikram, is in Sri Lanka for a four-day deployment for the 100th and 101st Integrated Officers Training Course from October 24 to 28. The deployment aims to enhance the horizons of young officers and officer-in-training by exposing them to the socio-political and marine aspects of various countries in the Indian Ocean Region. The deployment will also expose the trainees onboard to the operation of IN warships in various sea evolutions, port familiarisation, and, most importantly, the development of friendship bridges with foreign countries.

The ships are part of the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command (SNC), which is commanded by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC). For more than four decades, the Indian Navy has provided training to international trainees. Currently, a big number of Sri Lankan officers and sailors are enrolled at SNC for various ab-initio through advanced courses. By maintaining a focused commitment to providing high-quality training and ongoing adaptability to emerging tactics and technologies, the Command has earned the reputation of being the best training venue.

After completing their initial training at the Indian Naval Academy, the Executive Officers of the Indian Navy are sent to the 1st Training Squadron in Kochi. Indian Naval Ships Tir, Sujata, Magar, Shardul, Coast Guard Ship Vikram, and two Sail Training Ships INS Sudarshini and INS Tarangini are among the squadron's seven indigenously built ships. Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan, Senior Officer First Training Squadron, is currently in charge of the Squadron and also serves as the Commanding Officer of the INS Tir.

During the four-day deployment, Indian ships Magar and Shardul will visit Colombo harbour with 101 IOTC trainees, while IN ships Sujata, Sudarshini, Tarangini, and CGS Vikram will visit Trincomalee with 100th IOTC trainees. Various training events between the two countries' navies are planned with the goal of improving the interoperability of the two forces. The Overseas Deployment time would aid in the development of seamanship and ship handling skills, as well as foster a spirit of adventure among the young officers. It will not only build the ability to face problems with energy and zeal, but it will also instil a profound understanding of and respect for the elements that make up the maritime environment. All of the visiting ships' crews have had two vaccinations and have been tested for COVID-19.

