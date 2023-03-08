Indian Navy’s ALH Chopper Meets With Accident Near Mumbai; Probe Underway

The Indian Navy’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) met with an accident during a routine sortie off the coast of Mumbai. No loss of life has been reported and all the three crew members are rescued by a naval patrol craft. Rescue operations are underway, inquiry has been ordered in the incident.

The Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted and said, “Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.”