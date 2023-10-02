Indian Navy’s Ambitious Naval Expansion Plan Set To Overcome Chinese Roadblocks

In response to China's expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean, India is gearing up for a significant naval build-up. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar announced India's intention to bolster its maritime capabilities, including the acquisition of another Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) akin to the INS Vikrant. However, India's ambitious naval expansion plans face several challenges that could limit their realisation.

While India's proactive response to China's rapid naval growth is commendable, it is essential to acknowledge the hurdles that need to be overcome for a successful naval expansion. The Indian Navy is yet to secure preliminary government approval for constructing a third aircraft carrier, a critical step given the lengthy timeline for such projects, often exceeding 10 years.

Balancing offensive and defensive capabilities

To ensure continuity in its shipbuilding capabilities, the Indian Navy is advocating for a 'repeat order' of the INS Vikrant, a 45,000-ton vessel that has faced a protracted development process marked by technical difficulties, funding issues, procurement challenges, and corruption allegations. India's broader naval strategy revolves around three carrier battlegroups, each comprising an aircraft carrier alongside multi-mission escort and support vessels. These battlegroups are designed for integrated anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

However, small carriers, like the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, confront a trade-off between offensive and defensive capabilities due to their limited aircraft capacity. Decisions on aircraft allocation must balance attacking capabilities with fleet air defence while considering the vulnerability of aircraft carriers to anti-ship missiles and submarines.

Navigating regional responses to India's nuclear capabilities

India's goal of acquiring 24 submarines by 2030, comprising 18 conventional and six nuclear-powered submarines, highlights the need for foreign assistance to keep pace with rivals like China. Currently, India operates 16 submarines, including two active nuclear ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) but no AIP submarines. However, India's nuclear capabilities may prompt responses from neighbouring nations, potentially jeopardizing regional stability.

India is considering partnerships with France to bolster its naval capabilities. The collaboration includes the development of six nuclear attack submarines (SSNs) that do not carry nuclear weapons, a project that has been in closed talks for over a year. France has also offered India assistance with air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology to enhance its conventional submarine fleet.

Despite India's ambitious naval expansion plans, significant challenges persist, including limited political support, inadequate research and development budgets, inefficient manufacturing capacity, human resource management issues, weak acquisition systems, protectionism, and bureaucratic hurdles. Addressing these challenges will be crucial to realizing India's vision for a more robust naval presence and enhancing regional security.