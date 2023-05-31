The Indian Navy announced another major milestone on May 31 that will boost its anti-Submarine warfare and fleet support capability and make the nation truly Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The MH-60R helicopter made its maiden landing on the indigenously designed and constructed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Another milestone for #IndianNavy - MH60R helicopter undertakes maiden landing on the indigenously designed & constructed aircraft carrier #INSVikrant.

A major boost to Indian Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare & Fleet Support capability.#AatmaNirbharBharat@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/AGOLEV0QbR May 31, 2023

The Central government is procuring the MH-60R Seahawk choppers from the US based defense companies Lockheed Martian and Sikorsky which jointly manufacture it. In 2020, it signed a deal worth Rs 14,000 crore for 24 MH-60R helicopters. Six of the choppers have been delivered so far and delivery of the rest will be complete by 2025, says the Navy.

According to Sikorsky, the MH-60R nicknamed 'Romeo' is the most advanced maritime helicopter and is built on four decades of the company's experience. It is equipped with multi-mode radar, electronic support measures system, electro-optical/infrared camera, datalinks, along with aircraft survivability systems and can be equipped with torpedoes, air-to-ground missiles and rockets, and crew served guns. The latest announcement marks another first for the navy in seven days as it recently aced the first night time landing of a MiG-29K on INS Vikrant.

First night-time landing of MiG-29K

The Navy made the historic announcement of the first night-time landing of the MiG-29K on May 25. Following the successful landing, the navy said that "challenging night landing trial demonstrates the resolve, skill and professionalism of the Vikrant crew and the Naval pilots." The MiG-29K is the naval variant of the Mikoyan Gurevich 29 fighter aircraft and has all the capabilities to act as a credible deterrence for the navy, both in the Indian Ocean region and in the Arabian Sea.