Indian Navy’s Fifth Dornier Squadron INAS313 Completes Four Years In Service

The fifth Dornier Squadron of the Indian Navy INAS313, also known as Sea Eagles completes four years today, July 22. This squadron operates the Dornier-228 aircraft of the Indian Navy. This aircraft is manufactured by HAL in Chennai. The Dornier 228 is a twin-turboprop STOL utility aircraft, designed and first manufactured by Dornier GmbH from 1981 until 1998.

It is a twin-engine general-purpose aircraft which is capable of carrying 19 passengers and various cargoes. It is also known as a Short take-off and Landing (STOL) and is capable of operating from rough runways and in hot climates.

About Indian Navy’s Fifth Dornier Squadron INAS313

The Indian Naval Air Squadron 313 or INAS313 is a maritime reconnaissance squadron of the Indian Navy based in Chennai. It was commissioned on 22nd July 2019 and operates the Dornier 228 twin turbo prop aircraft under the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy.

This squadron was officially commissioned by the then Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and is Tamil Nadu’s third air base and fifth squadron of the Dornier aircraft.

The squadron's main duties includes maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations, and giving the armament platforms targeting information. It has bolstered the Indian Navy's ability to monitor the country's 1400-kilometer eastern coast. The navy plans to introduce 12 new aircraft while updating 18 of the older aircraft with a glass cockpit, improved surveillance radar, ELINT capability, and networking features. Originally, the squadron only had two Dornier 228s.

The squadron is nicknamed as the 'Sea Eagles'. Its role is to conduct maritime reconnaissance, ELINT, coastal surveillance, fleet support, casualty evacuation, and search & rescue ops. The motto of this squadron is “Mighty Wings, dauntless spirit”. The mascot of the squadron is the Greater Spotted Eagle.

It conducts patrols in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). It enhances maritime domain awareness and strengthens the navy’s presence in the Bay of Bengal and the southern region. It is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and plays a variety of roles like a commuter, air taxi, utility, aircrew training, maritime surveillance and search and rescue duties.