Indian Navy's Guided Destroyer INS Chennai Fortifies Naval Ties With Saudi Arabia

INS Chennai Mission Deployed in the Red Sea Undertook Passage Exercise (Passex) with Royal Saudi Naval Ship HMS Al Jubail on Aug 5.
The Indian Navy's indigenously designed and constructed guided missile destroyer INS Chennai is Mission Deployed in the Red Sea.
Conducted off Jeddah, SaudiArabia the ‘Passex’ include tactical manoeuvres, seamanship evolutions and common drills.
The exercise as per Navy officials, the visit will contribute to reinforcing mutual trust, cementing operational understanding and enhancing Interoperability between navies.
The visit of INS Chennai was to boost defence co-operation between India and Saudi Arabia, INS Chennai’s visit to Jeddah was from Aug 3 to Aug 5.
The Indian Navy ship was given a warm welcome by officials from Royal Saudi Naval forces, Border Guards and the Indian Embassy upon its arrival.
During the port call, the Commanding Officer, INS Chennai called on the Commander of Jeddah Border Guards.