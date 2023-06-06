Indian Navy's Indigenous Torpedo Varunastra Successfully Hits Underwater Target

In a significant milestone for Indian Navy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), an indigenously developed heavy-weight torpedo Varunastra successfully engaged an underwater target on Tuesday, June 6, off the western seaboard. The successful engagement of an underwater target by a Made-in-India heavy-weight torpedo is a significant milestone in the Indian Navy's and DRDO’s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain.

In an eight-second long video released by the Indian Navy, Varunastra torpedo is seen hitting a target, which looks like a submerged pontoon, in the sea. As soon as the torpedo hits the target, there is a huge blast and the pontoon is obliterated and the shockwaves of the blast force the seawater to rise.

According to the Navy spokesperson, the successful engagement demonstrated the commitment of the Indian Navy to Future Proof Combat Readiness through Aatmanirbharta. Varunastra was inducted by Indian Navy in 2016 and can be fired from all Anti-submarine warfare (ASW) ships capable of firing heavy-weight torpedoes in an intense countermeasures environment.

Varunastra, an indigenously developed heavy-weight torpedo

Indigenously developed heavy-weight Varunastra is an electrically-propelled anti-submarine torpedo which is capable of targeting submarines, both in deep and shallow waters. Varunastra has been designed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation in Visakhapatnam.

Image: DRDO

