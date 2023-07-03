Indian Navy's INS Rana & INS Sumedha Conduct Exercises With French Navy In Bay Of Bengal

Indian Naval ships INS Rana and INS Sumedha recently engaged in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the French Navy ship FS Surcouf in the Bay of Bengal. The exercise aimed to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the two navies and further strengthen their bilateral ties. FS Surcouf had earlier visited Visakhapatnam and participated in various activities with Indian Navy ships, fostering professional and social interactions.

During the Maritime Partnership Exercise, INS Rana, a guided missile destroyer, and INS Sumedha, an indigenously built offshore patrol vessel, conducted a series of exercises with FS Surcouf. These exercises included tactical manoeuvres, replenishment at sea (RAS) approaches, air defence drills against fighter aircraft, and cross-deck helicopter operations. The successful completion of these exercises showcased the navies' ability to work together seamlessly and demonstrated their commitment to maintaining regional security and stability.

Geopolitical alignment on cards for India

The strategic partnership between the two nations extends beyond naval cooperation and includes defence deals in other domains, such as aircraft, submarines, and missiles. Notably, India has acquired Rafale fighter jets from France, enhancing its air defence capabilities. Furthermore, the partnership between both nations aligns with their shared interests in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Both countries have expressed commitment to upholding international rules-based order, maritime security, and freedom of navigation, which contributes to regional stability and peace.

Image: PIB (Indian Navy personnel interact with officials from the French Navy amid the MPX)

Meanwhile, the MPX concluded with a customary farewell steampast, symbolising the close friendship and camaraderie between the Indian Navy and the French Navy. This visit by FS Surcouf further solidifies the strong navy-to-navy links and underscores the interoperability and deep bonds shared between the two maritime forces. It highlights the commitment of both navies to promote maritime security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The Bay of Bengal provides the Indian Navy with a strategic advantage in terms of power projection and naval presence. The Indian Navy operates several naval bases and ports along the bay, including Visakhapatnam, Chennai, and Port Blair.

Earlier this year, similar maritime exercises took place between the Indian Navy and the French Navy, with FS La Fayette, a frigate, and FS Dixmude, an amphibious assault ship, participating in an MPX with INS Sahyadri, a guided missile frigate. These engagements reflect the growing strategic partnership between India and France and the mutual desire to enhance maritime security in the region.