Indian Navy's INS Sumedha Joins 'Exercise Bright Star-23' In Egypt's Port Alexandria

On September 6, 2023, the Indian Navy's vessel, INS Sumedha, arrived at Port Alexandria to participate in the 'Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23'. This multinational tri-services military exercise, which boasts participants from 34 countries, is touted to be the largest of its kind ever held in the Middle East & North Africa region, as per Indian Navy sources.

Indian Army shares updates on ongoing manoeuvres in Egypt

The Indian Army has been actively sharing updates on the ongoing manoeuvres in Egypt. A significant aspect of their participation involves the exchange of 'best practices' with both American and Egyptian counterparts, highlighting a commitment to fostering mutual learning and cooperation. The Indian embassy in Egypt revealed that the Indian Tri-Service contingent is the second-largest in this expansive exercise.

Indian Army demonstrates breach operations and Close Quarter Tactics

The Indian Army was observed practising breach operations, along with close-quarter battle techniques, including breaches from roof positions, as previously mentioned. In addition to desert manoeuvres in an Egyptian M113 Armored Patrol Carrier, they also engaged in the exchange of techniques and shared expertise between the participating troops.

An Egyptian M113 with Indian flag. | Image: Indian Army

Overview of 'Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23'

The Indian Army and Air Force contingent, consisting of an impressive 550 personnel, arrived at the Egyptian Air Force base in Mohammed Naguib Military Base and Cairo respectively on August 28, marking one of the largest Indian contingents ever deployed for an overseas exercise. The opening ceremony on August 31 saw the participation of troops from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Qatar, and Egypt.

The Indian military contingent for exercise Bright Star. | Image: X/@indembcairo

The exercise, held biennially, was initially established as a bilateral exercise between the US and Egypt. The Indian Air Force has made significant contributions, including five MiG-29s, two IL-78s, two C-130s, and two C-17 aircraft, accompanied by the elite Garud special forces. Squadrons 28, 77, 78, and 81 of the IAF were also actively involved in the exercise.

The primary objective of 'Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23' is to refine joint operation planning and execution, strengthening bonds and enhancing strategic relations among participating nations. Additionally, this event serves as a testament to the enduring collaboration between India and Egypt in the domain of aero-engine and aircraft development.

Pakistan's Air Force’s (PAF) Chinese jets also in attendance

In an intriguing turn of events, Pakistan's Air Force (PAF) is also participating in this exercise, underscoring the multilateral nature of the event. The Indian Air Force's cutting-edge MiG-29 UPGs will showcase their capabilities alongside Pakistan's contingent featuring the Chinese JF-17 aircraft. This interaction provides a rare opportunity for both forces to observe each other's strengths in action.

The Indian Air Force contingent is set to spend a little more than two weeks at the Egyptian Air Force base.