Indian Navy’s INS Sunayna At The Forefront Of Maritime Security Amid Op Southern Readiness

In a display of commitment to maritime security and cooperation, INS Sunayna, a vessel of the Indian Navy, recently visited Seychelles as part of Operation Southern Readiness 2023, conducted by the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). This visit aimed to strengthen multilateral ties and enhance cooperation through a series of exercises and engagements.

During the visit, INS Sunayna actively participated in the CMF exercise, a multinational initiative dedicated to enhancing maritime security and countering piracy to ensure the safety and freedom of navigation in the region. The exercise brought together navies from the USA, Italy, UK, Seychelles Defence Forces, Marine Police, and member nations of EUNAVFOR.

INS Sunayna played a pivotal role in facilitating professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges, and visits among the participating navies. Through informative lectures and practical demonstrations, the ship shared expertise on critical aspects of maritime operations, including Navigation, VBSS (Basic and Advanced training), Maritime Domain Awareness, and mass casualty evacuation drills. These activities aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of personnel from different nations, fostering a spirit of collaboration and expertise sharing.

Delegation visit highlights CMF's commitment

A significant highlight of the visit was the presence of a delegation from CMF, led by Cmde Oliver, Commander of CTF56, who visited INS Sunayna to witness the training exercises firsthand. The delegation's visit underscored the recognition and importance accorded to the CMF exercise, emphasising the commitment to maritime security and cooperation among participating nations.

In addition to professional engagements, a combined yoga session was organised onboard INS Sunayna, bringing together participants from Seychelles Defence Forces, CMF, and the ship's crew. This activity aimed to promote holistic well-being and foster camaraderie among personnel, emphasising the significance of physical and mental fitness in maritime operations.

Strengthening Maritime Capabilities and Readiness

The visit of INS Sunayna to Seychelles and its active participation in the CMF exercise showcased India's commitment to promoting maritime security and cooperation in the region. The successful interactions and training exercises conducted during the visit further enhanced the capabilities and readiness of the participating navies. Through collaborative efforts, such exercises contribute to safeguarding maritime interests, ensuring peace, stability, and freedom of navigation in the region.

By actively engaging in multinational training and cooperation efforts, INS Sunayna exemplifies the Indian Navy's dedication to enhancing maritime security and fostering partnerships with like-minded nations. The visit to Seychelles marks another milestone in strengthening regional cooperation and contributes to the collective goal of maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment.