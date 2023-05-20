Indian Navy’s Newest MH-60R Chopper Carries Out Maiden Landing On Warship

The MH-60R helicopters made their maiden landings on the indigenously built and designed warship INS Kolkata, marking an important milestone for the Indian Navy. The navy's anti-submarine capabilities have been significantly strengthened by this accomplishment.



According to the Navy, the MH-60R helicopter is a versatile platform with exceptional ASW, surveillance, anti-shipping, and search and rescue capabilities. It will be better able to defend against underwater threats, keep an eye on maritime activity, and carry out surveillance operations thanks to its cooperation with the Indian Navy. Additionally, it will assist India in fending off Chinese submarines in both the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

About MH-60R Helicopters

The Sikorsky MH-60 R is a twin turboshaft engine, multi-mission helicopter used by various navies around the world including the Indian Navy. It is based on the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the US Army and is a member of the Sikorsky S-70 family. To minimise its footprint within ships, this helicopter has undergone the most substantial alterations and additions, including folding main rotor blades and a flexible tail.



The H-60 airframe is used by the US Navy under the model names SH-60B, SH-60F, HH-60H, MH-60R, and MH-60S. The Seahawk can perform anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, naval special warfare insertion, etc. and may be deployed aboard any air-capable frigate, destroyer, cruiser, rapid combat support ship, expeditionary transfer dock, amphibious assault ship, littoral combat ship, aircraft carrier. Vertical resupply, medical evacuation, combat search and rescue, anti-surface warfare, and many other operations are among its capabilities.



It includes an integrated glass cockpit developed by Lockheed Martin for the MH-60R, it also has the AQS-20A mine detection system and an Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS) for identifying submerged objects in coastal waters. It is the first helicopter produced in the US to include a glass cockpit, which transmits flying data via four digital monitors. Door-mounted machine guns like the M60D, M240D, or GAU-17/A have been the main line of protection.



It has a batwing armed HALO kit based on the US army's UH-60L which was developed to accommodate Hellfire missiles, Hydra 70 2.75 inch rockets or larger guns. They are capable of having forward-looking Infrared turrets fitted on the nose for use with Hellfire missiles. It also carries an ALQ-144 infrared jammer and these helicopters will bolster Indian Navy's capabilities in the Indian Ocean as well as in the South China Sea.