Indian Navy's P-8I A ‘gamechanger’ In Monitoring The Indian Ocean Region: Navy Officials

Ajitendra Kant Singh, Commanding Officer of the Indian Navy's 312 Squadron, stated on September 28 that no ship or submarine can transit the Indian Ocean Region without their monitoring. This, as per the officials of INS Rajali, is due to the presence of the P-8I Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and maritime surveillance aircraft.

Singh emphasised, ”There is no possibility that any ship or submarine would pass through the Indian Ocean region without 312 squadron being aware of it.”This squadron, based at the naval air facility INS Rajali, is, according to officials, pivotal in defending India's maritime interests.

Navy officials hail India’s Poseidon as ‘Game Changer’

The P-8I, hailed as a ‘game-changer’ for the Indian Navy by naval officers, has been conducting extensive surveillance across various key areas for a decade now, including the high-altitude terrains of Ladakh, where it unveiled China's significant build-up along the Sikkim-Bhutan sector during the Doklam crisis. Furthermore, it conducts regular surveillance of foreign warships and research vessels across the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean Region.

With over 44,000 flight hours logged in the past 10 years, the P-8I has established itself as the ‘Guardian’ of the Indian Ocean Region. As put forth by officials, its unrivalled surveillance capabilities over the Indo-Pacific region have elevated it to a position of great importance within the Indian Navy's fleet. Presently, the Indian Navy operates a fleet of 12 P-8I aircraft, with plans to procure an additional six from the United States in the near future.

Commander Jishnu Madhavan summarised the P-8I's significance, stating, "P-8I aircraft play a crucial role in being the eyes and ears of the Indian Navy, providing India’s maritime warriors a significant edge in the strategically important Indian Ocean region." Madhavan added,”This game-changer aircraft is an important platform for maritime surveillance.”

The P-8I Poseidon, with a wingspan of 37.64 metres and a maximum takeoff gross weight of 85,139 kilograms, stands as one of Boeing's most advanced Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft (LRMPA). Its two CFM56-7 engines, delivering 27,300 pounds of thrust, make it capable of reaching speeds of 490 knots. With a range exceeding 1,200 nautical miles and a service ceiling of 12,496 metres.Additionally, it has the capacity to carry a wide array of weapons on board, including cruise missiles, and can be utilised as a dedicated platform for anti-surface warfare roles, equipped with a variety of bombs to effectively carry out the task. These capabilities currently outmatch those of India's adversaries in the region, including China.

Future of the aircraft with Indian Navy

Boeing Vice President Dan Gillian, as per an ANI report, has confirmed ongoing discussions with the Indian Navy regarding their intent to augment their P-8I fleet. Gillian said, "So we're in continued discussions with the Indian Navy about their desire to add additional P-8I aircraft. That makes sense that they want to add additional aircraft because the 12 airplanes they have are performing well each and every day, accumulating more than 40,000 hours of flight time thus far." During the interaction, he expressed Boeing's commitment to enhancing the P-8I fleet's capacity and capabilities in line with solidifying the platform's role in India's maritime security framework.

"I'll let the Indian Navy talk specifically about timelines for decisions, but we're honored to continue to support the fleet and talk with them about bringing enhanced capacity and capability to the P-8I fleet," he added.

The P-8I's versatility extends across a spectrum of critical maritime operations and includes long-range ASW, AsuW,intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Its ‘open architecture’ mission system, as per its manufacturer Boeing, allows for the integration of evolving capabilities, ensuring it remains at the forefront of maritime technology for years to come.

Notably, in the recent decade Boeing has strengthened its supply chain in India, with local suppliers contributing to the production of every P-8I aircraft delivered, both for the Indian Navy and for naval forces worldwide. "We're already doing airframe Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) here in India on the P-8I aircraft. We have components that are done at the organic level and throughout the supply chain here in India. We want to expand on that in the interest of self-reliance for India," Gillian said. The focus now shifts towards establishing comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities within the country, further fostering self-reliance.

The P-8I's impact with its development now extends beyond coastal patrolling, including ‘complex’ search-and-rescue missions, anti-piracy efforts, and support for other branches of the military, as displayed during both Doklam and Galwan conflicts in the past years of India’s standoff with China.

With the new Training Support & Data Handling Centre being established at INS Rajali, alongside a secondary centre at INS Kochi, the Indian Navy's crew operating the Poseidons will soon receive comprehensive training, combining classroom education with simulation operations.