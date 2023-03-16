Indian Navy’s P8I Aircraft To Participate In Exercise Sea Dragon In Guam, US

A P8I Poseidon aircraft of the Indian Navy arrived in Guam, United States on March 14, 2023, to participate in Exercise Sea Dragon 2023. This is the third edition of the coordinated multilateral anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise for long-range MR ASW aircraft, conducted by the US Navy.



The exercise is to be held from March 15 to 30, 2023. It would stress on coordinated anti-submarine warfare amongst the participant countries. The complexity and scope of these exercises have increased steadily over the past years to include advanced ASW drills.

Exercise Sea Dragon-23

This exercise will test the capabilities of participating aircraft in tracking stimulated and live underwater targets, whilst also sharing mutual expertise. The exercise would witness representation by an Indian Navy’s P8I, along with P8A of the US Navy, P1 from the Japanese maritime self-defence forces, CP 140 from the Royal Canadian Air Force, and P3C from the RoKN. The exercise aims to achieve high levels of synergy and coordination between the two friendly navies, which is based on shared values and commitment to an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Sea Dragon-23 primarily focuses on ASW training and excellence, which culminates in over 270 hours of in-flight training ranging from tracking stimulated targets.

About Indian Navy’s P8I aircraft

P8I Poseidon is one of Boeing's most advanced aircraft. It is designed for long-range, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The P-8I delivers a high level of quality, reliability and operability.



It has state-of-the-art sensors, proven weapon systems and a globally recognised platform, it is truly a multi-mission aircraft. A 60,000 sq ft training support and data handling (TSDH) centre are being set up at INS Rajali with a secondary centre at INS Kochi. It is part of the agreement between India and Boeing. Its length is 39.47 metres, its wingspan 37.64 metres, and its height is 12.83 metres. Its maximum take-off gross weight is 85,139 kilograms, has a speed of 490 knots and a range of more than 1200 nautical miles. It can carry a crew of 9 people.



It is known for anti-submarine warfare and the Indian navy is mostly using them against the Chinese submarines which try to enter the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean region illegally. These aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art harpoon missiles, mark-54 torpedoes, depth charges and high-altitude anti-submarine warfare capability. It has Raytheon APY-10 multi-mission surface search radar, AN/ALQ-240 electronic support measures suite, and AN/APS-154 advanced airborne sensors.