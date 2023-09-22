Indian Navy's Quest For P-8I Aircraft Continues Eyeing Boeing Collaboration

Boeing Vice President Dan Gillian has confirmed that the aerospace giant is actively engaged in discussions with the Indian Navy regarding the potential acquisition of additional P-8I aircraft. Gillian stated, "So we're in continued discussions with the Indian Navy about their desire to add additional P-8I aircraft. That makes sense that they want to add additional aircraft because the 12 aeroplanes they have are performing well each and every day, accumulating more than 40,000 hours of flight time thus far."

While Gillian did not disclose specific timelines, he expressed Boeing's dedication to supporting the Indian Navy's P-8I fleet and exploring avenues to enhance its capacity and capabilities. He emphasized that Boeing has been working diligently to bolster its supply chain within India, underlining the importance of self-reliance. Gillian stated, "Our focus as we go forward is on establishing deeper MRO on sustainment capacity in the country in the interest of self-reliance."

A Focus on Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) in India

Boeing's commitment to India extends to the realm of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO). Gillian noted that airframe MRO for the P-8I is already being carried out in India, along with the local production of components. Boeing's primary goal is to further expand these capabilities to reinforce self-sufficiency within India's defence sector.

#WATCH | Dan Gillian, Boeing Vice President says, "So we're in continued discussions with the Indian Navy about their desire to add additional P-8I aircraft. That makes sense that they want to add additional aircraft because the 12 aeroplanes they have are performing well each… pic.twitter.com/FQFKodVa8m — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

The P-8I aircraft holds a pivotal role in the Indian Navy's operations, making India the second-largest operator of these aircraft globally. Gillian highlighted the strong collaborative relationships, stating, "The Indian Navy is the second largest operator. India and Australia are very close in numbers, all partnered with the US Navy. It's part of the interconnected nature of P-8I. It's a great aircraft for partnership and collaboration."

P-8I's Versatility and Impact

Renowned for its versatility, the P-8I aircraft is equipped for various missions, including long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. Boeing India Defense Pvt Ltd (BIDPL) plays a pivotal role in sustaining the P-8I fleet, providing comprehensive support.

Boeing has actively encouraged local manufacturing and self-reliance by collaborating with Indian manufacturers for the production of P-8I components in India. Furthermore, Boeing is leveraging the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub to enhance indigenous capabilities in heavy maintenance and component repairs. The partnership between Boeing and the Indian Navy on the P-8I program stands as a testament to successful collaboration, with a strong focus on expanding local capabilities and ensuring long-term readiness. Gillian reiterated Boeing's commitment to supporting the Indian Navy's aspirations for additional P-8I aircraft.