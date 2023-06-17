Indian Navy's Spectacular Multi-carrier Ops Another Milestone In Its Maritime Superiority

India's significant strides in bolstering its maritime readiness through the enhancement of multi-carrier operations capability was recently demonstrated by the coordinated deployment of over 35 aircraft from two aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, alongside their respective escorts. The report compiled by Republic takes note of India’s naval capabilities and the Indian Navy’s maritime readiness. The development marks a major milestone in the nation’s pursuit of strengthening its maritime security and power projection in the region.

The exercise emphasised the importance of reconnaissance and cooperative engagement capacity to identify and deter hostile ships and aircraft.

With advanced capabilities including fighter jets, helicopters, and an air defence network, the twin carriers serve as mobile bases, enhancing mission flexibility and enabling timely responses to emerging threats.

This exercise underscores the pivotal role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority.

What is India’s multi-carrier operations capability?

The twin carrier battle groups exercise showcased seamless integration and operational efficiency between the recently refitted INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous INS Vikrant.

The twin carrier battle groups exercise showcased seamless integration and operational efficiency between the recently refitted INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous INS Vikrant. These floating sovereign airfields serve as versatile platforms for launching a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 and MH-60R multi-role helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas-Navy. This comprehensive naval exercise emphasizes India's commitment to safeguarding national interests and maintaining regional stability.

According to the report, the Indian Navy's multi-carrier operations capability provides increased mission flexibility, timely response to emerging threats, and sustained air operations on a global scale. The exercise demonstrated the pivotal role of sea-based air power in maintaining maritime superiority, enabling the Navy to position these mobile bases strategically and respond effectively to evolving challenges. This capability assumes significance in the face of growing maritime belligerence and attempts to alter India's land border in the north.

Indian Navy considering repeat order of INS Vikrant’s design

The report also highlights the ongoing discussions for the procurement of a third aircraft carrier, which would further strengthen India's maritime capabilities. The Indian Navy is considering a repeat order for the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier-1 (IAC-1) design of INS Vikrant, along with potential improvements. This aligns with the Navy's objective of establishing a three-carrier fleet for sustained carrier operations, while simultaneously exploring the development of a larger, catapult-equipped IAC-2 design that requires advanced technologies and adequate funding.

Image: Twitter/@IN_R11Vikrant (A MiG-29K onboard INS Vikrant)

To support the future expansion of its carrier fleet, India's Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is augmenting its infrastructure with a new dry dock worth over $200 million. This state-of-the-art facility, expected to be commissioned by mid-2024, will provide the necessary infrastructure for constructing and maintaining aircraft carriers. Furthermore, India's carrier air wing is anticipated to undergo significant transformation in the coming years, with the Dassault Rafale M emerging as the leading choice over the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet to replace the MiG-29K fleet.

In addition to carrier-based aircraft, India continues to enhance its shore-based airpower projection capabilities across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Recent long-range missions by Indian Air Force (IAF) assets, including Rafale fighters and Su-30MKI aircraft, into the IOR demonstrate India's commitment to strengthening its aerial presence. The IAF's upgraded Su-30MKIs equipped with the BrahMos ALCM provide formidable strike capabilities, while ongoing developmental projects, such as the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), aim to further enhance naval aviation.