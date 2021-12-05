Indian Navy's Squadron That Sunk Pak Ships In 1971 War To Receive President's Standard

Marking 50 years in service, the Indian Navy’s 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron, popularly known as the 'Killers' will receive the President’s Standard for its distinguished service. The Missile Vessel Squadron is remembered for its role in the 1971 war with Pakistan during which it bombed the Karachi Port and sank Pakistan Navy’s vessels. The President’s Standard, similar to the President’s Colours, is a rare honour awarded to a relatively smaller military formation or unit, the Navy said in a statement.

The squadron is being acknowledged with the President’s Standard for 'its capability of delivering a credible offensive punch from the sea', a Navy official told PTI. “The ships in this squadron have the ability to move swiftly and are missile-ready. Their deployment also acts as a deterrent,” said an official posted in the squadron.

About Indian Navy's 'Killers' squadron

While the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron was formally established in Mumbai in October 1991, the genesis of the ‘Killers’ dates back to 1969. It was established when OSA I Class missile boats from the erstwhile USSR were inducted to bolster the Indian Navy’s strength, the official said. In early 1971, these missile boats were transported to India on heavy-lift merchant ships in Kolkata. In the first year of their induction, they were deployed during the Indo-Pak war, and ultimately played a decisive role in its outcome, the Navy official said.

Based in Mumbai, the Missile Vessel Squadron in its 5-decade history has participated in Operation Vijay, Operation Parakram and most recently was deployed within striking distance off the Pakistan coast, after the Pulwama attack.

Role in 1971 war

Young officers of the Indian Navy had successfully drawn first blood in the 1971 war after they launched a strong offensive on December 4-5. Indian Navy ships Nirghat, Nipat and Veer had fired their Styx missiles and sank Pakistan Navy ships Khyber and Muhafiz. The second daring attack was carried out on the intervening night of December 8-9 when INS Vinash, along with two frigates, launched four Styx missiles, sinking the Pakistan naval fleet tanker Dacca and inflicting substantial damage to the Keamari oil storage facility in Karachi.

“There were no damages reported to the Indian forces. It is because of these heroic deeds of the ships and men of the squadron that they earned the title of ‘Killers’ and the Indian Navy celebrates December 4 as the Navy Day,” the official said.

