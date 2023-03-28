Indian Netizens Put America In Place After US Lectures India On 'Rahul, Democratic Values'

Indians slammed the United States of America for intervening in India's political affairs and lecturing it over democratic values as well as freedom of expression backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his disqualification. Notably, Rahul was suspended from the Lok Sabha after getting convicted in a criminal defamation case by a court in Surat.

The entire row erupted when Vedant Patel, US Principal Deputy Spokesperson in his maiden press conference said, "Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India."

Indian Netizens put America in place for lecturing India over Rahul's disqualification

ANI Editor Smita Prakash responded to US Principal Dy Spokesperson's remark and shared two instances in tweets with the caption 'Rule of Law in India?' Rule of law consists of several basic principles that law and policymakers, judges and law enforcement agencies should consider while exercising authority in a democratic society.

Giving it back to the US over the Rule of Law, Smita Prakash shared the video of President Joe Biden where his first response to the Nashville school shooting that claimed the lives of 6 people was "I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream".

Rule of law in India?https://t.co/K0rxNLergY — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) March 28, 2023

In yet another video, the ANI editor shared a picture of Tennessee lawmaker Andy Ogles, a Republican's picture with his family on the occasion of 2021 Christmas where he was seen glorifying guns. In the picture, Ogles and his family, including children, pose with large firearms.

Rule of law in India?https://t.co/g87bK0KzG0 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) March 28, 2023

Taking a jibe at the democratic country US, another user highlighted the gun violence that often takes place in the America.

As they think we don't know "Gun Violence" in the so called "democratic" Country USA😀 — Vipin 🇮🇳 (@Vipin60626358) March 28, 2023

We saw how fudged the last elections and brought Biden as President !



Executive, Judiciary and Administration all collided in the death of democracy in USA !! — Pushyamitra (@pushyamitrsunga) March 28, 2023