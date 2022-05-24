Indian Officer Who Confronted Rahul Gandhi For 'India Not A Nation' Theory Stands Ground

When it comes to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's political visits abroad, he is somehow always in one controversy or another. Even as the BJP kicks up a storm over his meeting with former UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, earlier during his visit, the Wayanad MP had repeated his claim that India is not a nation but a union of states. However, Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Siddhartha Verma had disagreed with Rahul Gandhi and described how the identity of states in India stands out.

While speaking at the Ideas for India conference in London, Rahul Gandhi said "India is not a nation but a Union of States". He had put forth that India is not a nation but the result of negotiation between states.

'Your idea of India is destructive'

In reply to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Verma had questioned, "You quoted article one of the Constitution that says India or Bharat is a Union of States. If you turn a page back, it does mention that India is a nation... Unless nations have a strong social, cultural and emotional bonding and composite culture the Constitution cannot make a nation. Don't you think as a political leader your idea for India is known to be flawed and incorrect but also destructive that tends to whitewash the history of thousands of years?"

Now, speaking to Republic Media Network, Verma said that when he questioned Rahul Gandhi at the event, people around him were angry and irritated. "They probably subscribed to different kind of ideas which feels that India was artificial kind of entity that was found 75 years ago which I completely disagree," he said.

'Nations form Constitutions, Constitutions don't form nations'

Verma stressed that Indian states are not states like the United States. He said that India is an old civilisation in which states have more than just a legal document which binds us together.

"Nations form Constitutions, Constitutions don't form nations. This is the crux of the argument. There could be a lot of sinister designs behind this to wipe out Indian history, to wipe out the cultural ethos and present the narrative all that was horrible that great India was divided and there was no commonality and the union of states was the result of the negotiations. It is quite of sinister and I'm sure people of India will reject such narrative," he said.

When asked if Rahul Gandhi thinks the translation of Rashtra is something linked to the RSS or Hindutva ideology, he said, "I think that the narrative that is being pushed is to call India a political entity that is 75-year-old. This narrative whitewashes the history we have had. Those people who are in denial are pushing this narrative."