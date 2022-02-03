Indian Officials & DD To Skip Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Over China's Galwan Politics

India on Friday sent a firm message to China over politicising the international sports carnival, the Winter Olympics. Addressing a press briefing, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, Arindam Bagchi, said no Indian official will participate in the Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing. This includes India's Charge D' Affairs not attending the opening and the closing ceremony of the Olympics, scheduled to take place between February 4 to February 20, 2022.

"It is regrettable that China chooses to politicize Olympics," Bagchi said while answering a question put forth by the Republic Media Network during the press briefing.

In addition, the government has also clarified that the Olympics opening & closing ceremonies will not be telecast on national-broadcaster Doordarshan.

Besides India, the United States, Britain and Australia are among the countries that announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over China's human rights record, a stand that China dismissed as 'political posturing'. The boycott allows the nations to send athletic delegations to the Games while refusing to send any high-ranking officials or dignitaries as an official delegation.

Skier Arif Khan, the only athlete representing India at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, left for the Games in the Chinese capital along with Chef De Mission Harjinder Singh and support staff. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg, Arif will take part in the Slalom and Giant Slalom events in Beijing. His events are scheduled to take place on February 13 and 16.

'Commander level talks with China soon'

During the press briefing, Baghchi also chose to talk about India's status-quo with China. Commander-level talks (14th round) took place last month. Both sides during the talks had agreed that the remaining issues will be solved as soon as is possible to establish a resolve the ongoing standoff and establish permanent peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It was also agreed upon by the sides that the next round of Commander-level talks (15th round) will also take place soon. I, however, don't have a fixed date for the same as of yet."

"We have taken up the matter with the Chinese side. As regards the other details, this topic was addressed through military channels, referring to the Ministry of Defence and other elements," the spokesperson of the MEA said, on the torture of the Arunachal Pradesh teen, Miram Taron, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army on January 18 from the Lungta Jor area LAC.

'EAM's tweets self-explanatory'

On Wednesday, Congress' Rahul Gandhi' statement in the Parliament claimed that china and Pakistan- two nuclear-capable neighbours of India - have joined hands, and the Indian government had failed to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate.

When asked about the same, Bagchi refused to answer saying that EAM Jaishankars tweets in the matter were 'self-explanatory'. EAM in the tweet in question had said that the China-Pakistan relationship is older than the Modi government. Giving the leader some history lessons, Jaishankar reminded- 'In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s. From the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration. In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started'.