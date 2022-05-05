Indian-origin NASA Astronaut, 3 Others Depart ISS In SpaceX Capsule Ending Crew-3 Mission

Raja Chari, the Indian-origin NASA astronaut, along with his three crewmates departed the International Space Station (ISS) on May 5. Chari was accompanied by two other NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Thomas Mashburn along with one European astronaut Matthias Maurer who had arrived at the space station in November 2021 under the Crew-3 mission. SpaceX, which provided the launch vehicle for the NASA mission, shared a video of its Endurance capsule undocking from the ISS which occurred at 10:35 am (IST).

Dragon separation confirmed! The spacecraft will now execute four departure burns to move away from the @space_station. Dragon will reenter the Earth's atmosphere and splashdown in ~23.5 hours pic.twitter.com/1sZIe1H7UB — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 5, 2022

SpaceX confirmed a successful undocking of the Dragon spacecraft and the mission teams will now prepare for the Crew-3 splashdown near Florida on May 6. The astronauts will undergo a 23.5-hour-long journey before they splash down in the Atlantic ocean at 10:07 am.

Crew-3 mission concludes

Spacecraft hatches are closed and #Crew3 is ready to come home. Tune back in at 12:45am ET (4:45 UTC) to watch astronauts undock and return from six months aboard the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/bnsM6DCyOh — NASA (@NASA) May 5, 2022

The Crew-3 astronauts had launched to the space station on November 11 for a mission that would last for about six months. Part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, the mission was launched in SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. During the course of their stay, the astronauts conducted a number of science experiments and ensured their completion before heading back to Earth.

European Space Agency's (ESA) Maurer was also supporting a number of European experiments which he carried with himself under the 'Cosmis Kiss' mission. These experiments included testing technologies to monitor human health in space and printing human tissues, testing equipment to move objects using sound and finding ways to slow down aging.

Now that the Crew-3 astronauts have left, Barron handed over the station command to Russian cosmonaut and Flight Engineer Oleg Artemyev, who will lead the Expedition 67 until late summer. With the departure of Chari and his team, there are currently seven members aboard the space station. On April 27, SpaceX launched the rotation mission Crew-4 which comprises three NASA and one ESA astronaut. The newly arrived quartet includes Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins with Samantha Cristoforetti from ESA and they are in the first week of a four-and-a-half-month research mission on the orbiting lab.