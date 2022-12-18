Indian Origin Nurse, Her Two Children Found Dead In UK; Husband Arrested: Police

In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin nurse from Kerala was found dead along with her two children in Northampton, United Kingdom on Thursday, December 15. While the autopsy has revealed the nurse was strangled to death, the bodies of the children are yet to undergo autopsy procedure. The woman murdered has been identified as 35-year-old Anju Asok and her two children as Jeeva Saju, aged 6, and Janvi Saju, aged 4.

The husband of the deceased woman has been arrested in the case and the investigation is ongoing. According to reports, the Indian high commission of India in the UK has been directed to expedite the process of bringing home the mortal remains of the deceased.

Friends and colleagues had raised alarm

The incident came to light after the friends and colleagues of the nurse raised an alarm on Thursday, police immediately arrived at the victim’s home in Kettering however despite the best efforts of the paramedics, could not save the life of the woman, who died on the spot and the children later succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

The nurse, originally from Viakom in the Kottayam district of Kerala, had been employed at the local hospital in Northampton since last year. The outcome of a forensic post-mortem examination is now awaited to establish the cause of the deaths.

The 52-year-old husband of the victim arrested

Asok's 52-year-old husband has been arrested by the police in the case and continues to question him, Northamptonshire Police said on Saturday. The husband of the deceased reportedly worked at a hotel and the family was also in the UK for the past year or so. Asok was working as a Nurse for the National Health Service (NHS) in the Kettering General Hospital.