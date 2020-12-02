Indian Overseas Congress Germany Pledges Rs 1 Crore For Agitating Farmers

The Indian Overseas Congress-Germany on Tuesday announced financial help of Rs one crore to farmers protesting against the Centre’s newly introduced agriculture laws.

After a meeting between IOC-Germany President Parmod Kumar and his team regarding extending support to the farmers was held on Tuesday, an announcement was made through social media on the same.

“We decided to reach out in different areas such as medical care, education of their children, financial support for the family of the deceased farmers. IOC Germany has decided to donate Rs 1 cr for the farmers. For this we ask for the financial cooperation and the support of social media and all members,” the statement read.

. @incgermany mobilized ONE CRORE Indian Rupees which is close to 1.12 Million Euro to help farmers back in India. Please join us in congratulating IOC - Germany President Shri Parmod Kumar and his team for extending the exceptional support they have provided for farmers. pic.twitter.com/QkHrCksLnk — Indian Overseas Congress (@INCOverseas) November 30, 2020

The Indian Overseas Congress is a global not for profit organisation.

Congress’ social media campaign for farmers

On Monday, Congress launched a social media campaign to muster support for the farmers protesting against the farm laws with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying, when farmers raise their voice, it resonates across the country.

"The Modi government has persecuted the farmer - first it brought black laws and then used lathis against them, but it forgot that when the farmer raises his voice, it resonates throughout the country. You also raise your voice against the exploitation of farmers and join the #SpeakUpForFarmers campaign," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Congress chief said wherever these farmers are protesting, the people and party workers should stand in their support and provide them food.

He also shared an over one-minute-long video as part of the campaign in which the Congress party asked the government to listen to the grievances of the farmers and not use force against them. The video also alleged that while the farmers are producing food grains to feed the country, they are facing water cannons and lathis at the hands of the Modi government.

What are the agrarian laws?

Farmers from Punjab and neighbouring states are protesting in Delhi and its border areas against three new farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a 3-hour long meeting with leaders of farmer unions from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi. He informed that the next round of talks will be held on Thursday at 12 PM and also appealed to the farmers to form a small committee. However, the unions have maintained that the protests will continue even after the talks on Tuesday.

