In the wake of the Galwan Valley attacks and the escalated tensions between India and China, hundreds of "Yindu Sui Bing" or "Indian parotta masters" who reportedly used to work in China are under increasing stress.

These parotta masters, predominantly hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district were repatriated to India between January and February owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had hit an all-time peak in the country at the time.

However, with the COVID numbers subsiding in China, new challenges arose, namely the face-off between both countries in Galwan Valley which resulted in a loss of lives on both sides.

Despite recent tensions between the two countries, nearly 400 parotta masters are eager to return to their workplace. Umamani, one of the expats speaking to news agency ANI explained his ordeal:

"As an Indian citizen, I am disturbed by Palani's death, (the soldier who martyred in the LAC clash on June 15) he hails from my district, and died protecting our country." However, he added, that he could not condemn China because that country has given him all the opportunities to grow, "Though I am an Indian citizen, I rose to this level because of China," he said.

Yindu Sui Bing, a delicacy in China is served as a dessert in China and priced between Rs 20 - Rs 250 apiece. The dish is multi-flavoured and served with a variety of stuffings both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Parotta masters reportedly on average earn around Rs 40,000 - Rs 50,000 a month in China.

It is stated that although the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps on the basis of privacy and safety issues, expats have managed to stay in touch with their friends and families using the Chinese equivalent WeChat and through a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

After returning to India during the pandemic, several parotta masters have lost a stable income and have thus resorted to driving autorickshaws and other more modest jobs in their own hometowns.

Some parotta masters who have spent over 15 years working in China claim that their employers have not developed any ill feelings towards them over the border clash and they are eager for tensions to dilute and lockdown conditions in the country to be lifted so they can get back to their jobs again. One of the expats said,

"We are not experts to comment on policies, geopolitics or trade and commerce, we just want to go back to work and earn."

