A day after a dangerously tilted video of the Pokhara-bound Plane surfaced, a new video has emerged that has captured the final inside moments of the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal on Sunday killing all the people onboard. However, the video remains unverified but has gone viral on social media platforms.

Final moments from inside Pokhara-bound Plane before crash

As per the sources, the video was accessed from the rescued phone of a deceased Indian passenger identified as Sonu Jaiswal who was on board doing Facebook Live before the deadly crash. The video began with the shots of Sonu recording passengers inside the flight and then flipping it recording the city outside the window as the plane circles before landing. All of the sudden there was a big explosion as the flight crashed and caught fire. The horrific screams of the distraught passengers were also heard who lost their lives in the accident. As the flight was engulfed in fire the phone kept recording the flames and post-crash wreckage.

On Sunday, locals captured a video as the plane nosedived into a fatal crash. The crash occurred between the old airport and the Pokhara international airport. As per the reports, 68 passengers and 4 crew members were present on board. 40 bodies have already been discovered and rescue operations are currently underway to recover the missing bodies.

The flight belonged to Yeti airlines and 10 foreign nationals were on board, as per a report from The Kathmandu Post. It is being reported that 5 Indians Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal, and Sanjaya Jaiswal, were also on board. Four of the five Indians hailed from the Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh one of them being Sonu Jaiswal.

What exactly happened?

As per the graph showing the details of the aircraft's movement, it was learnt that the pilot of the aircraft struggled for nearly 40 minutes in the air before the crash took place. According to the graph, it has been revealed that the Nepal aircraft rose to a peak altitude of almost 1,24,900 feet with a track angle of 20 degrees and 78 kts ground speed before it nosedived in western Nepal's Pokhara. Notably, the altitude at which the aircraft was flying was unnatural as commercial aircraft typically fly between 31,000 and 38,000 feet high.

However, the exact reason for the plane crash has not been revealed yet as the black box has not been recovered so far. Notably, the reason for the crash could only be ascertained after the recovery of the black box.

Notably, a 'black box' is an instrument that records the performance of an aircraft and flight parameters, including factors such as airspeed, altitude, vertical acceleration and fuel flow. It actually comprises two components -- the flight data recorder (FDR) and a cockpit voice recorder (CVR).