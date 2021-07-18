Indian Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui To Be Buried At Jamia Millia Islamia Graveyard

Slain Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui will be laid to rest at the Jamia Milia Islamia graveyard, JMI University said on July 18. According to the statement, JMI Vice Chancellor accepted the request of the family of the late photojournalist to bury his body at the JMI graveyard meant exclusively for university employees, their spouses and minor child. It is worth mentioning that Siddiqui had done his masters from the university and his father, Akhtar Siddiqui, was the Dean of Faculty of Education there.

According to PTI, Siddiqui had studied at AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC) from 2005 -2007. The Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) expressed condolences at the death of Danish Siddiqui. The Officiating Director of AJK MCRC also called Siddiqui “one of the brightest stars” and said that he will be missed “deeply”.

“Danish was one of the brightest stars in our hall of fame and a proactive alumnus who kept returning to his alma mater to share with students his work and experiences. We will miss him deeply but are determined to keep his memory alive,” the Officiating Director said.

She added, “Professor Sabeena Gadihoke said his photographs were hard-hitting but he never compromised on the dignity of those within his frames. Danish had the unique ability to bestow a journalistic picture with empathy and to give dignity and grace to his subjects”.

Siddiqui, who was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award by MCRC, worked for the Reuters news agency. Amid the ongoing Afghanistan war, celebrated Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize winner Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar. The Indian journalist was covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days and was embedded with the Afghan security forces who are currently fighting the Taliban. As per sources, the incident occurred in Afghanistan's Spin Boldak district in Kandahar.

UN, US condemn Siddiqui’s killing

Following his death, the United Nations (UN) on Friday extended condolences to the family of the deceased. Taking to Twitter, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that the Afgan authorities must investigate this and all killing of reporters. The killing of the photojournalists was a painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by media in Afghanistan, it added.

Besides the United Nations, the US said that it is "deeply saddened" by the death of Indian photojournalists Danish Siddiqui during clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban in Kandahar. Calling for an end to the violence in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price took to Twitter and argued that a political settlement is the only way forward to end the current political crisis in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from PTI)



