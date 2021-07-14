Indian Publication House Releases Book Written By 3 Year Old Canadian Girl Chryseis Knight

While most toddlers find it difficult to form even one sentence, a three-year-old from Canada penned down an entire book. Chryseis Knight, who is now seven, holds a rare distinction of being one of the youngest authors in the world for her book ‘ The Great Big Lion’. Although published independently abroad, the book was recently released in India under the label of Penguin Random House.

“Long, long ago, there was a Great Big Lion. Tom and Lily were fascinated by him. They loved to hear him ROAR! But one day, the lion vanished without a trace. And so, off went Tom and Lily to find and bring back their friend, the Great Big Lion.”

'The Great Big Lion'

The book narrates the tale of a lion and two children and the friendship that brews between them. It also touches upon the topics of friendship, inclusivity, wildlife conservation amongst other things. According to PTI, Knight learned how to read at the age of one, started writing the story of "The Great Big Lion" in her notebook when she was three years old. She then shared it with her family and became determined to do the artwork with the motivation of getting the book published.

“Written by one of the youngest writers in the world, this board book will connect to your child and make them think about empathy, friendship, nature, and conservation. Dive into this fun read that combines storytelling and learning through patterns and numbers,” The publication describes the book.

Image: Penguin Random House

In a similar tale of unbelievable intellect, a toddler from Hyderabad brought laurels to the country and his family by securing his name in 'World Book of Records' and four other record books for having an extraordinary memory. Aadith Vishwanath Gourishetty, who is just an year and nine months old, bagged 5 Records-World Book of Records, India Book of Records, Telugu Book of Records, and two more National Records for his sharp memory skills. The child prodigy has shown to the world that not everything is a child's play and age is just a number.

Image: Amazon.com