Indian Rafale Jets Soar At Multinational Wargame Exercise Orion

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Rafale fighter jets are taking part in the ongoing exercise Orion in France. This would be the first overseas exercise for the IAF's Rafale aircraft. Notably, exercise Orion is one the largest exercises held by France in recent times. The exercise, according to a press release from the Ministry of Defence, was conducted from 17 April and will go on till 5 May 2023, with the IAF Contingent comprising four Rafales, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft, and 165 air warriors.

“Besides the IAF and the FASF, Air Forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States of America would also be flying in this multilateral exercise. Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the Indian Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces,” the release added.

What is Exercise Orion?

The multinational wargame Exercise Orion is taking place at Mont-de-Marsan in France. It is the largest-ever multinational exercise being carried out by the French defence forces.

The exercise includes ground troops, warships, aircraft carriers and combat aircraft and is meant to boost military cooperation and interoperability among participating nations. The IAF contingent will notably include four Rafale aircraft, two C-17, two IL-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors.

Look at IAF's quick halt in Egypt

The Indian Air Force team enroute to France for Exercise Orion, did a quick halt in Egypt on Saturday, April 15.

Sharing some images on social media from their Egypt stay on their way to France, the IAF thanked the Egyptian partners for the short hospitable stay by saying 'Shukran Jazeelan.'