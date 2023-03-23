Indian Railways Achieves Major Milestone In Odisha, Completes 100% Electrification

The Indian Railways has fully electrified Odisha's existing broad gauge network in accordance with the goal of being a net zero carbon emitter by 2030. According to the Ministry of Railways, the existing Broad Gauge network in Odisha is 2,822 Route kilometres which have been fully electrified.

Indian Railways completes 100% electrification in Odisha

The Ministry said that this resulted in saving on account of reduced line haul cost (about 2.5 times lower), heavier haulage capacity, increased sectional capacity, reduced operating & maintenance cost of the electric loco, energy-efficient and eco-friendly mode of transportation with reduced dependence on imported crude oil, saving of foreign exchange. "Further, new Broad Gauge network shall be sanctioned along with electrification, in sync with Railways’ policy of 100% electrified network," the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention that Odisha state’s territory in terms of Railway zones, falls in the jurisdiction of East Coast, South Eastern & South East Central Railways. Some of the major railway stations in Odisha are Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Rourkela, and Jharsuguda. Some of the prestigious trains of the state are Howrah-Puri Express, Konark Express, Coromandel Express, Hirakud Express, Visakha Express, and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. These trains provide convenient connectivity to various parts of the state and other major cities in India.

Apart from ferrying passengers, the railway network in the state plays an important role in transporting minerals, agricultural products, and other goods from Odisha to other parts of the country. Notably, the first railway line in Odisha was constructed between Cuttack-Khurda Road-Puri in 1897.