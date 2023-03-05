Indian Railways Announces List Of Holi Special Trains, Check Details Here

With the festival of colours around the corner, and scores of people will travel across the country to be with their family and friends. Indian Railways has decided to operate special trains between various destinations in order to accommodate increased passenger traffic. Passengers can purchase tickets for these special trains at PRS counters as well as on the IRCTC website irctc.co.in.

Here is a list of Special Trains for Holi:

CSMT Mumbai- Jaynagar: Train No, 05562 will depart every Monday at 13:30 hours from March 13 to March 27 and will arrive in Jaynagar at 8:00 hours on the third day.

Jayanagar: CSMT Mumbai Train No. 0556 will run from March 11 to March 25 and will depart from Jaynagar at 23:50 hours on Saturdays and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 13:00 hours on the third day.

Howrah - Raxaul: Train No. 03043 Howrah - Raxaul Holi Special will leave Howrah at 23:00 hours on March 4 and arrive in Raxaul at 14:15 hours the next day, and 03044 Raxaul - Howrah Holi Special will arrive in Howrah at 07:20 hours the next day.

Valsad – Malda Town Train No. 09011 will leave Valsad at 22:15 hours o­n every Thursday till Marcxh 23 this year. 09012 Malda Town – Valsad Holi Special will leave Malda Town at 09:05 hours o­n every Sunday till 26 of this month. The special train will stop at New Farrakka, Barharwa, Sahibganj, Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, Jamalpur and Abhaipur stations within the Eastern Railway jurisdiction enroute in both directions.

Mangaluru Jn. Special (Weekly): Train No. 01165 LTT will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 22:15 hours on March 7 and will reach Mangaluru Junction. at 17:20 hours on the next day. Train No. 01166 Mangaluru Jn. – LTT Special (Weekly) will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 18:45 hours on March 8. The train will reach LTT at 11:45 hours on the next day.

Roha – Chiplun MEMU Special: Train No. 01597 will leave from Roha at 11:05 hours till March 12. The train will reach Chiplun at 13:20 hours on the same day.

Pune Junction – Karmali Special (Weekly): Train no. 01445 left from Pune Junction at 17:30 hours on Friday, February 24, March 3, and will leave on March 10 and 17. The train will arrive at Karmali at 08:30 hours on the next day of the departure.

Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Superfast Special: Train No. 09343 will depart from Dr Ambedkar Nagar every Friday at 05.05 hours. And will reach Patna at 04.00 hours. the next day. This train will run o­n the 3, 10, and 17 of March.