'Decision Yet To Be Taken': Railways Warns Media Against Reports On Resumption Of Services

The Ministry of Railways on Friday issued an advisory against certain media reports on travel protocol for railway passengers and on the resumption of train services after the lockdown period. The Ministry clarified that any decision with respect to the resumption of train services is yet to be taken and urged media channels to refrain from reporting fabricated news.

"During the last two days, there have been some reports in media about various protocols etc of prospective travellers by trains. They have also been mentioning the number of trains starting from a given date," the Railway Ministry informed in a press release.

Noting that a final decision on the matter is yet to be taken, the Ministry cautioned that early reporting on these matters during such extraordinary times can lead to unnecessary speculation in the minds of people.

"It's humbly requested and advised that media may consider avoiding publishing on the basis of unconfirmed or unverified matters which may lead to such speculation," it added.

Here is the Media Advisory issued by the Railway Ministry

M/o Railways Press Release about Publication of media reports on travel protocol etc of trains passengers on resumption of train services. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/WVf46FgGR6 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 10, 2020

‪For the post lockdown Rail services, the Ministry said that it would take the best feasible decisions in the interest of all stakeholders and its prospective passengers and make it public soon.

