Indian Railways Confirms Movement Of 200 Special Trains Across Country Starting June 1

As an important step in the graded restoration of passenger train services, Indian Railways will start 200 trains tomorrow in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains being run with effect from May 1 and Special AC trains (30) being run since May 12. Ministry of Railways (MoR) after consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced that train services shall be further partially restored with effect from June 1. Over 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on 200 trains from Tuesday.

"These trains are on the pattern of regular trains. These are fully reserved trains having both AC and Non-AC classes. General (GS) coaches have reserved seats for sitting accommodation. There will be no unreserved coach," said the Indian Railways in a statement on Sunday.

"Normal class-wise fare will be charged. Second seating (2S) fare for General seating (GS) shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers," the Indian Railways added.

At 9 am on Sunday, the total bookings of passengers were 25,82,671 for the Advance Reservation Period June 1-30. Online booking of tickets for these trains is being done through the IRCTC website or through Mobile App. Indian Railways has also allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers (CSCs), and ticketing agents with effect from May 21.

Meanwhile, termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a new set of guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the Coronavirus consequent lockdown. The guidelines issued on Saturday will be effective till June 30 and the first phase is set to have an economic focus. The Home Ministry has lifted almost all restrictions placed under the lockdown, however, the onus to implement relaxations has been put on state governments considering the prevalent COVID situation in their respective states.

