Indian Railways Developed 'Land Management Module', Informs Ashwini Vaishnaw In Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed on Wednesday that the ministry has developed a Land Management Module under the TMS Portal.

In the ongoing second leg of the Budget Session, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed on Wednesday that the ministry has developed a Land Management Module under the TMS (Track Management System) Portal. The Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, made the announcement in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

According to Vaishnaw's statement, the Indian Railways have a consolidated database for its land records. It contains information on: the area of land used, how it is used, and authenticated land plans. On the TMS portal, approximately 95% of all land plans of the Indian Railways have been posted.

The Railways Minister also stated that the railway intends to make all of its assets, including land and buildings, as well as encroachment information, public on IR - GeoPortal.

"Digitisation of land record in the Land Management module is a continuous process as railways continue to acquire land for its various projects," the Union Minister's response read.

