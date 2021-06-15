Last Updated:

Indian Railways: Long Distance Express Trains To Start From This Week, Check List Here

The Indian Railways have decided to resume several long-distance services including for the eastern zone, Southern zone and North Central Zone.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Indian railways

Image: PTI


With COVID-19 cases gradually declining in the country, Indian Railways has decided to commence several long-distance trains including express running in the North Central zone, Eastern zone and Southern zone. After almost 2 months of closure, the services are all set to resume. The decision was taken after several states also announced unlock from the COVID restrictions and thus making it easier for the Indian Railways to restart its long-distance trains.

Here's the full list of trains:

As per the decision, trains running in the eastern zone will resume following services:

  • 02019: Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Special (except Sunday)
  • 02020: Ranchi-Howrah Shatabdi Special (except Sunday)
  • 02343: Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri Special (Daily)
  • 02344: New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah Special (Daily)
  • 03161: Kolkata-Balurghat Special (except Saturday)
  • 03262: Balurghat-Kolkata Special (except Saturday)
  • 02261: Kolkata-Haldibari Special (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)
  • 02262: Haldibari-Kolkata Special (Wednesday, Friday, Sunday)
  • 03033: Howrah-Katihar Special (Daily)
  • 03034: Katihar-Howrah Special (Daily)

Southern zone

  • 02620/02619 Mangalore Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Mangalore Central daily special fare special festival train.
  • With effect from June 15, and till June 30, train no 02620 will leave Mangalore Central at 12:40pm and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 6:35am the next day.
  • For the return journey, train no 02619 will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 3:20pm and arrive at Mangalore Central at 10:10am the next day.

For now, this schedule will be in place from June 16-July 1.

North Central Zone

  • 03253: Patna-Banswadi (weekly, Thursday)
  • 03254: Banswadi-Patna (weekly, Sunday)
  • 05269: Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad (weekly, Thursday)
  • 05270: Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur (weekly, Saturday)
  • 03259: Patna-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Wednesday, Sunday)
  • 03260: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Patna (Friday, Tuesday)

India COVID-19 cases

The country is reporting lesser number of COVID-19 cases for the past several days and according to the latest tally, fresh cases fell further with 60,471 fresh infections. In the last 24 hours, 2,726 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded with top five states which have registered maximum cases include Tamil Nadu with 12,772 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 8,129 cases, Kerala with 7,719 cases, Karnataka with 6,835 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 4,549 cases. infections on Monday. Currently, there are 10 lakh active cases in the country. 

