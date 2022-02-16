In a major milestone achievement, on Tuesday, February 15, the longest tunnel of Indian Railways, the main tunnel T-49 between Sumber and Arpinchala station of Katra-Banihal section of Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has been connected successfully.

"A major milestone has been achieved by executing break-through of Tunnel T49 between Sumber and Arpinchala Station on ongoing Katra-Banihal Section. It is worthwhile to mention that line and level of the tunnel is precisely achieved in break-through,” the Northern Railways said in a statement.

The 161 km out of the 272 km length of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL) project, has already been commissioned and operationalized. While the work of 111km between Katra Banihal is being constructed at a rapid pace.

"Katra-Banihal Section is traversing through the hilly terrain of lower Himalayas, in which Geology is a major challenge. It has several major bridges and very long tunnels which are under construction at different stages,” the statement said.

Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link

T49 will become the longest tunnel of Indian Railway with a length of 12.758 km long, surpassing the Peer Panjal Tunnel of 11.2 km length constructed by USBRL on the Banihal-Qazigund section.

In picturesque Sumber Village, the south portal (SP) of Tunnel T-49 is located at a distance of 45 km from District H.Q. Ramban of Jammu and Kashmir at an altitude of 1400 meters, while the North Portal (NP) of the tunnel is situated near Arpinchala village Tehsil Khari, District Ramban, in Mahu-Mangat Valley at an altitude of 1600 meters approximately.

The main tunnel and escape tunnel are the two tubes of the T-49 tunnel which has been constructed by NATM (New Austrian Tunneling Method). NATM is a modern technique of drill and blast method. Modified horseshoe-shaped is the Cross-section profile of the tunnel.

Three adits including Urnihal Adit, Hingni Adit, and Kundan Adit have been made to facilitate construction. The tunnel has a designed speed of 100 kmph and a ruling gradient of 1 in 80. According to International Standards, to facilitate rescue and restoration work, the Escape Tunnel being constructed parallel to the Main Tunnel is connected by cross passages at an interval of 375m.

The local population was employed by agencies for various works during construction activities of the tunnel. This has changed the overall socio-economic landscape in the region.

