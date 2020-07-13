Indian Railways Gears To Become 'Green Railways' By 2023, Achieve Zero Carbon Emissions

Under its goal of transforming the Indian Railways into Green Railways by 2030, the Ministry of Railways has been working towards a number of initiatives promoting renewable sources of energy in its trains and locomotives. To usher in 'Green Railways' the Ministry has introduced railway electrification, green certification for installations/stations, fitting bio-toilets in coaches along with improving the general energy efficiency of locomotives and trains. Indian Railways hopes to achieve net-zero carbon emissions through these measures, according to a statement by the Ministry of Railways.

One of its major initiatives has been to promote solar energy for which the Indian Railways is working towards harnessing 500 Mega Watt (MW) energy through rooftop solar panels. Till date, 100 Mega Watt (MW) of solar plants have been commissioned on roof-tops of various buildings including 900 stations while solar plants of another 400 MW are under different stages of execution.

Besides this, Indian Railways is also trying to produce power from land-based solar installations for running trains utilising about 51,000 hectares of the land for land-based solar plants. One such project in partnership with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has already been installed and is presently under extensive testing.

In the wind energy sector, Indian Railways has commissioned 103 MW wind-based power plants among which 26 MW is in Rajasthan (Jaisalmer), 21 MW is in Tamil Nadu and 56.4 MW is in Maharashtra (Sangli). Indian Railways has also planned to set up 200 MW wind energy plants in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka over the next two years.

Apart from this, about 69,000 coaches of the Indian Railways have been fitted with more than 244,000 bio-toilets. Under the railway electrification process, the Ministry has fixed a target of 7,000 RKM for the year 2020-21 along with electrification of all BG networks by December 2023.

(With Agency Inputs)