Indian Railways: More Than 16 Trains Delayed Due To Fog, Low Visibility; Check List Here

Due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions in North India on Thursday, December 30, several trains of the Indian Railways got delayed and the passengers had to face a lot of problems. More than 100 fights also got delayed in Delhi as the national capital continues to reel under severe cold conditions with a thick layer of fog over it.

List of delayed trains

The Hyderabad-New Delhi Express, Netaji Express, Kalka-Howrah, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Puri-New Delhi, and Purshottam Express were running late by 1:30 hours, according to Indian Railway officials. Whereas, Baruni-New Delhi, Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express, Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express, and Pratapgarh-New Delhi Padmavat Express were running late by 1:45 hours. The Jabalpur- Nizamuddin Express and Raigarh-Nizamuddin express is late by 3:30 hours, according to officials.

Raxaul- Anand Vihar Sadbavana, Lucknow-New Delhi Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, and Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar Express is by 2:45 hours, 1:15 hours, 2:20 hours and 2 hours respectively.

Trains delayed due to low visibility

The trains were delayed earlier on Sunday, December 25, also due to poor visibility, informed the Northern Railways Department. North India is witnessing a cold wave and dense foggy situation because of which the visibility has gone down, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a statement. The cold weather in north India, including Delhi, subsided on Wednesday, though the respite is expected to be brief.

On Tuesday, Delhi's minimum temperature was 5.6 degrees Celsius, which was lower than Dharamsala's (6.2 degrees Celsius), Dehradun's (7 degrees Celsius), and Nainital's (8 degrees Celsius). Meteorologists blamed the cold spell and below-average day temperatures in northwest India on frigid north-westerly winds barreling through the plains and reduced sunlight due to fog.

According to Mahesh Palawat, VP of Meteorology And Climate Change at Skymet Weather Services, a western disturbance caused snowfall in the mountains on December 25 and 26, and cold northwesterly winds swept across the plains after it passed.