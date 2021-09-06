Indian Railways' New 3AC Economy Coach With CCTV, Individual Vents Begins Services

Indian Railways has introduced the AC Three Tier Economy Class Coach, which will provide the passengers with better facilities at nominal rates. The new service has started from Monday, September 6 onwards and the coach has been attached to the Prayagraj- Jaipur Express. There are a host of new salient features on the new coach like increased berth capacity, better design, individual AC vents, better toilets and CCTV cameras.

The ticket prices are 8% lesser than the prices of 3AC coaches. In a release by the Ministry of Railways, it was announced that two more trains, the New Delhi-Lucknow AC special and Lucknow Mail will also have this new coach attached to them. As of now, the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthula has provided the railways with 50 Economy coaches, which will be added to trains across several zones. For the first time, the railway coaches have a facility to assist disabled people to enter the coach and the toilet with ease.

What are the new features of the coach?

The most striking new feature is however the addition of CCTV cameras. For a long time, crimes inside the coaches have been an issue for the Railway Ministry and the safety of women has also been questioned multiple times. With the help of CCTV cameras, the railways will be able to identify and punish criminals. Along with the safety features, the coach has been given a classy touch as far as the design is concerned. Modular designs of the seats and the berths also added with extra comfort will allow the passengers to embark on a peaceful journey. The coach also has Individual reading lights and USB charging points for each berth and a newly designed ladder for having easy access to the middle and upper berths.

Public address and passenger information systems have been installed for more passenger facilities in the coaches. The ambiance of the coach has been improved by installing an aesthetically pleasing entrance. The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers and berth indicators integral with night lights. There is also improved fire safety by ensuring compliance to the world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials, thus meeting the high requirements of the new fire protection standard.

(With inputs from PIB release)