Indian Railways' New GST Rules For Cancellation Of Train Tickets Explained; Check Details

The Ministry of Railways has issued a clarification stating that the refund amount due and the GST charged during the time of booking will be refunded.

Amid confusion over the rules governing cancellation and the refund amount of train tickets, the Union Ministry of Railways has now issued a clarification stating that the refund amount due along with the total amount of GST charged during the time of booking will be refunded in full to the passengers following the cancellation. 

In a statement, the Ministry cited the instructions issued on September 23, 2017, and said, "As per instruction issued dated September 23, 2017, in case of cancellation of tickets, refund amount due as per Railway Cancellation of tickets and Refund of Fare Rule along with the total amount of GST charged at the time of booking is refunded in full". 

Furthermore, noting that cancellation/clerkage charges are applicable as per the Refund rule and the GST amount on cancellation/clerkage charge has been retained by the Railways, the statement added that it is only applicable for AC and 1st class tickets.

"GST is collected on behalf of the Finance Ministry. No change in rules/provision", it added. 

Cancellation charges explained

According to the cancellation charges levied by the Indian Railways over cancelling tickets, some of the rules have been explained below: 

  • While a 5% GST is pressed on booking AC tickets, the same will be applicable to cancellation charges as well. That being said, as an amount of Rs 240 is charged for cancellation of an AC first class or executive class ticket, as per the new rules, passengers will need to pay 5% GST which means (5% of 240) during cancellation. 
  • Apart from that, passengers booking AC 2 tier and AC 3 tier tickets will face different charges depending on the time of the cancellation. 
  • If tickets are cancelled 48 hours before the train's departure, then flat Rs 200 and Rs 180 will be charged for confirmed AC 2 tier and AC 3 tier tickets respectively. 
  • Similarly, a flat charge of Rs 120 and Rs 60 will be levied on Sleeper Class and Second Class tickets respectively. 
  • Similarly, if tickets are cancelled between 12 hours and 4 hours before the departure time, passengers will need to pay 50% of the booking amount. 

 

 

