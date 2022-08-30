Indian Railways' New GST Rules For Cancellation Of Train Tickets Explained; Check Details

Quick links:
Amid confusion over the rules governing cancellation and the refund amount of train tickets, the Union Ministry of Railways has now issued a clarification stating that the refund amount due along with the total amount of GST charged during the time of booking will be refunded in full to the passengers following the cancellation.
In a statement, the Ministry cited the instructions issued on September 23, 2017, and said, "As per instruction issued dated September 23, 2017, in case of cancellation of tickets, refund amount due as per Railway Cancellation of tickets and Refund of Fare Rule along with the total amount of GST charged at the time of booking is refunded in full".
Furthermore, noting that cancellation/clerkage charges are applicable as per the Refund rule and the GST amount on cancellation/clerkage charge has been retained by the Railways, the statement added that it is only applicable for AC and 1st class tickets.
"GST is collected on behalf of the Finance Ministry. No change in rules/provision", it added.
According to the cancellation charges levied by the Indian Railways over cancelling tickets, some of the rules have been explained below: