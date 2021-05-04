Indian Railways' 'Oxygen Express' Carrying 120 MT Oxygen Arrives In Delhi

As the national capital scrambles for oxygen supply in its hospitals, the first Oxygen Express has reached Delhi on Tuesday. The Oxygen Express reached Delhi's Okhla from West Bengal's Durgapur city. The six oxygen tankers contain over 120 metric tons (MT) of oxygen meant for COVID-19 patients in Delhi's hospitals.

Earlier on Tuesday, another train carrying oxygen had reached Gurgaon in Haryana. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted a video of the oxygen express. The oxygen express that reached Gurgaon came from Gujarat's Hapa station in Jamnagar.

#OxygenExpress from Hapa, Gujarat has reached Gurugram with oxygen & will help the COVID-19 patients in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vJB4iaLrPL — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 4, 2021

Commonwealth Games Village sets Oxygen plant

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games Village sports complex (CWG) has set up its own oxygen plant. The plant is expected to supply oxygen around the clock to 18-20 patients simultaneously. Additionally, it has the capacity to produce around 1500 litres of oxygen. Every bed in the hospital is connected directly to the plant. The plant was installed to tackle the issue of a shortage of medical oxygen. HCL Foundation has donated the plant at Commonwealth Games Village.

COVID-19 in Delhi

The national capital logged a record 448 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 18,043 cases, the lowest since April 15, with a positivity rate of 29.56 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday. This is the third day on the trot that the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus. According to the bulletin, only 1,611 vaccine doses were administered a day ago, the lowest so far. This included 1,260 people who received the first dose. The positivity rate remained below 30 percent for the second consecutive day. The city has so far recorded 12,12,989 cases, of which over 11.05 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 17,414, the bulletin said. The number of active cases dipped to 89,592 from 92,290 active cases the day before, it added. A significant number of 20,293 patients recovered from the virus during the period. Out of the 21,477 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1,335 are vacant. A total of 50,441 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 44,052 from 42,098 the previous day.

With PTI Inputs

Image Credits: Twitter - @RailMinIndia