Indian Railways Plans To Electrify Broad Gauge Network In North East By 2023-24

Indian Railways has begun on an ambitious plan to electrify its entire Broad Gauge network by 2023-24, which will not only yield better fuel energy consumption, higher throughout, decreased fuel expenditure, and valuable foreign exchange savings. This was announced via a press release on Monday. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has completed the electrification of a total of 649 Route Kilometers (RKM)/1294 Tonne Kilometers (TKM) of High-Density Network (HDN) from Katihar to Guwahati in this series. This achievement will now provide seamless Electric Traction connectivity between all of the country's major cities and Guwahati. This is NFR's latest endeavour to improve capital connectivity through Green Transportation.

From October 7 to October 9, 2021, the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) NF circle successfully inspected the final leg of HDN on NF Railway, which is 107 RKM/273 TKM. Passenger trains with higher speeds and heavier freight trains can also be run. Apart from reducing foreign exchange reserves spent on HSD Oil and promoting greener transportation in the North East, railway electrification up to Guwahati is expected to save around Rs 300 crore per year in foreign cash reserves spent on HSD Oil. The amount of HSD oil consumed per month will drop by approximately 3400 KL.

Indian Railways to electrify broad gauge network

Due to the train operation, traction change at New Jalpaiguri and New Coochbehar will be eliminated, allowing the trains to move more freely. Because trains may now run at higher speeds due to better acceleration and deceleration, the travel time between Guwahati and Katihar / Malda Town is expected to be reduced by up to two hours. Increased line capacity of up to 10-15% will result in lower levels of saturation on various portions of the NF Railway, allowing more coaching trains to run.

Significance and advantages of railway electrification

Electrification allows heavier cargo trains to travel at higher speeds. The topography of the NF Railway is tough, with several graded parts, curves, and bridges. Since larger HP electric engines can maintain faster speeds on gradient sections, electric traction will eliminate the requirement for multiple diesel locos. For NE states like Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim, more Rajdhani express trains can now be established. The electrification of this portion will improve operational efficiency and result in significant fuel savings for power vehicles. This is about Rs 10 Cr on the electrified route itself. By reducing one power car, 15 pairs of existing trains originating/terminating at KYQ/GHY can run with an additional passenger coach. This increases passenger throughout. Faster trains mean more time for maintenance blocks, hence, electrification will result in improved maintenance.

First Electric Train movement started in Birlanagar-Etawah section after CRS authorization.



From 10th October, North Central Railway shall open this section (Borlanagar-Udimore) for Mail Express/Passenger Services. pic.twitter.com/ISrhANvKWF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 9, 2021

