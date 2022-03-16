Indian Railways Prepares National Rail Plan, Targets Future Ready System By 2030: Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Wednesday, informed Lok Sabha that Indian Railways has prepared a 'National Rail Plan (NRP)' which will create a future-ready railway system by 2030. He said that the NRP is aimed to formulate strategies based on operational capacities and commercial policy to level up the modal share of the railways in freight to 45%.

He said that the objective of NRP is to create capacity ahead of demand, which would help to cater to future demand up to 2050 and also increase Railways' modal share to 45% in freight traffic and to continue to sustain it.

Additionally, The Union Minister said that the plan intends to reduce the transit time of freight by increasing the average speed of freight trains to 50 kmph.

According to the Railway Ministry, Vision 2024 has been launched as a part of the National Rail Plan for accelerated implementation of critical projects by 2024 such as 100% electrification, multi-tracking of congested routes, up-gradation of speed to 160 kmph on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes, up-gradation of speed to 130 kmph on all other Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal routes and elimination of all Level crossings.

The NRP also includes assessment of rolling stock requirements for passenger traffic and wagon requirements for freight and assessing Locomotive requirements to meet twin objectives of 100% electrification and increasing freight modal share.

"Assessment of the total investment in capital that would be required along with a periodical breakup is also included in NPP," Vaishnaw said.

Notably, 58 supercritical projects of a total 3750 km length costing Rs 39,663 crore and 68 critical projects of a total 6913 km costing Rs 75,736 crore have been identified for completion by 2024.

No manual scavenger working for Indian Railways: Vaishnaw

The Union Minister also informed that there are no manual scavengers working for the Indian Railway and all broad gauge coaches have bio-toilets. "Provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 have been complied with by railways, and protective gear and devices, including mechanised equipment to any person engaged in cleaning in passenger coaches, station area or railway tracks, are being provided," he stated.

