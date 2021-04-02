Last Updated:

Indian Railways Registers Highest Freight Figures In FY2020-21

Indian Railways registers the Highest Freight figures in terms of loading and earnings in the FY2020-21.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
IN PICS | Indian Railways registers Highest Freigh
1/6
Ministry of Railways

Indian Railways registers Highest Freight figures in terms of loading and earnings in the FY2020-21

IN PICS | Indian Railways registers Highest Freigh
2/6
Ministry of Railways

In the FY 2020-21, Indian Railways total loading was 1232.63 million tonnes which is 1.93 % higher compare to last year’s loading (1209.32 million tonnes) for the same period

Indian Railways registers Highest Freight
3/6
Ministry of Railways

In this FY 2020-21, Indian Railways earned Rs. 117386.0 crores from freight loading which is 3% higher compare to last year’s earning (Rs 113897.20 Crores) for the same period

IN PICS | Indian Railways registers Highest Freigh
4/6
Ministry of Railways

Highest ever loading in consecutive 7 respective months from Sep’20 to March’21

IN PICS | Indian Railways registers Highest Freigh
5/6
Ministry of Railways

In the month of March 2021, Indian Railways loading was 130.38 million tonnes which sees the growth of 27.33%

IN PICS | Indian Railways registers Highest Freigh
6/6
Ministry of Railways

In March, 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs. 12887.71 Crores from freight loading which is also 26.16% higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same month

