Indian Railways Registers Highest Freight Figures In FY2020-21

Quick links:
Indian Railways registers Highest Freight figures in terms of loading and earnings in the FY2020-21
In the FY 2020-21, Indian Railways total loading was 1232.63 million tonnes which is 1.93 % higher compare to last year’s loading (1209.32 million tonnes) for the same period
In this FY 2020-21, Indian Railways earned Rs. 117386.0 crores from freight loading which is 3% higher compare to last year’s earning (Rs 113897.20 Crores) for the same period
In the month of March 2021, Indian Railways loading was 130.38 million tonnes which sees the growth of 27.33%