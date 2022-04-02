Indian Railways Registers Landmark Achievement; Crosses 1400 MT Freight Loading Mark

Registering a major incremental growth of 15% with an increase in freight loading, Indian Railways for the first time has crossed the 1400 MT Freight Loading mark in the current Financial Year 2021-22. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways and official information, the originating freight loading of Indian Railways for the current fiscal year 2021-22 stands at 1418.1 MT (provisional) which is 15% more than the previous originating freight loading recorded in FY 2020-21.

As per that, in the fiscal year 2020-21, around 1233.2 MT was recorded which was the previous best set. Meanwhile speaking about the present loading of 185 MT, it has been led majorly by Coal with 111 incremental cargo followed by Cement with 17.2 MT and Balance other Goods at 15 MT.

Thereafter, this loading of 185 MT with 15% growth is said to be the best ever growth in both absolute and percentage terms. Prior to this, the second-best incremental growth in percentage terms was recorded in the year 1981-1982 with 12.9% growth. On the other hand, the previous best incremental loading in absolute terms was 66.1 MT, recorded more than a decade ago in the year 2005-06.

Indian Railways has made sustained efforts

Following the mantra of "Hungry for Cargo", the Indian Railways has made a sustained effort to improve the ease of doing business as well as improved the service delivery at competitive prices further resulting in new traffic coming from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams.

As stated in the statement, with its efforts, Railways has achieved an incremental growth in all commodities except for Fertilizers because its prices subdued due to rising international prices, reported ANI citing a senior official. The official also said that the customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policymaking have helped Railways to achieve this landmark number.

Image: PTI